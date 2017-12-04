WLOX Editorial: Our congratulations to Ingalls and its employees

The future appears bright for Ingalls Shipbuilding in Pascagoula and that is good news for South Mississippi. The Union Ship workers just passed a four year contract extension.
With years of Navy and coast guard shipbuilding contracts in the pipeline, this keeps Jackson County's economy on solid footing. Ingalls is the largest industrial employer in the state with more than eleven thousand people on the payroll.
Our congratulations to Ingalls and its employees for your ongoing success as you contribute heavily to the success of South Mississippi's economy.
That's our opinion, we would like to hear yours. Email your thoughts to editorials@wlox.com.
Rick Williams
WLOX-TV General Manager
