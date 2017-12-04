WLOX Editorial: Consider shopping locally this holiday season

There is optimism for retailers as always in the holiday shopping season. The National Retail Federation believes holiday sales for the 2017 holiday season will increase 3.6% to 4% over 2016 sales.

That's a little better than the growth last year. For the average store, the season yields about 20% of their annual income.

We know that many of you still worry about the economy as you consider you holiday spending. And rightfully so.

As you make your decisions about how much you spend, we hope that you will give serious consideration to shopping locally. When you shop locally, you are helping to boost the local economy making it a happier holiday season for all.

Rick Williams

WLOX-TV General Manager

