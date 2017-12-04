Elks of Moss Point help women, children at Adrienne's House Shelter

Volunteers at the Elk's Magnolia Lodge in Moss Point spent Monday preparing household items from their community store to give to Adrienne's House women's shelter in Pascagoula. (Photo source: WLOX)

The Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks is supporting the Jackson County community in a major way, and it could help save a life. The Elks of Moss Point say they're glad to help Adrienne's House Women's Shelter, as part of their mission to keep a good moral character.

Volunteers at the Elk's Magnolia Lodge in Moss Point spent Monday preparing household items from their community store to give to Adrienne's House women's shelter in Pascagoula. Amanda Johns, with Adrienne's House, said donations like these are invaluable because her shelter runs off grants and donations.

"The importance of my job is to assist women and children leaving an abusive environment, giving them hope and letting them see that there is a future, to let them know someone cares and truly loves them," Johns explained. "This enables us to provide all of our services complimentary."

Pascagoula resident and Elks member Brenda Elder said her organization chooses one recipient each year to receive goods from their community store.

"We select needy families from the community or an organization that needs supplies," Elder said. "We provide paper towels, Clorox, non-perishable items, soap, toothpaste, deodorant and shampoos for women and families."

Adrienne's House opened six years ago, and its name holds a special significance for the community.

"Our shelter was named after Adrienne Klasky, who was a local resident of Pascagoula. Unfortunately, she was killed by her ex-husband in 1989, and left two beautiful children. So to honor her name, we decided to name the shelter Adrienne's House," Johns said.

If you or someone you know needs help leaving an abusive situation, you can call the shelter's hotline at 228-762-8267. Someone will answer 24 hours a day.

