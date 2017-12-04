Ornaments made by Gulfport students on display in DC - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Ornaments made by Gulfport students on display in DC

Wicker decorated his office Christmas tree Monday with the special Mississippi-themed ornaments that were made right here on the coast. (Photo source: WLOX) Wicker decorated his office Christmas tree Monday with the special Mississippi-themed ornaments that were made right here on the coast. (Photo source: WLOX)
WASHINGTON, DC (WLOX) -

U.S. Sen. Roger Wicker is getting into the Christmas spirit with the help of some handmade ornaments created by students at Gulfport High School.

Wicker decorated his office Christmas tree Monday with the special Mississippi-themed ornaments that were made right here on the coast.

“I was blown away by the creativity, skills, and knowledge of Mississippi history demonstrated by the students at Gulfport High School,” Wicker said. “These handcrafted ornaments are a special addition to my D.C. office this Christmas season.  They not only showcase the impressive work of our students but also represent the people, icons, and stories that make our state so unique.” 

The custom-made ornaments were crafted from laser cut wood, glass, and traditional ceramics. Sitting at the top of the tree is a tree topper with embedded battery-operated lights students created with a 3D printer.

Wicker says he hopes to make the tree decoration a yearly tradition. Each year, he plans to ask one Mississippi high school to make the ornaments that will adorn the tree in his senate office.

