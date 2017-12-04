NASA seeks partner to develop business park at Stennis - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

NASA seeks partner to develop business park at Stennis

Stennis Space Center (Photo source: WLOX) Stennis Space Center (Photo source: WLOX)

A new 1,100-acre technology corridor could soon be coming to Stennis Space Center, but first NASA has to find the right partner to make it happen. 

Enterprise Park would allow for private companies and other organizations to set up shop at Stennis and work in support of the space center's current mission. 

NASA just posted an official Notice of Availability at FedBizOpps.gov (reference NOA # 80SSC018L0004). The goal is to find a private or public entity to enter into a structured partnership with NASA to lead in the multiphased development and long-term operation of the park. 

Official responses to the Notice of Availability are due on Jan. 12, 2018. 

Stennis has scheduled an Industry Day on Feb. 7, 2018, where interested parties can learn more about the Enterprise Park opportunity.

Stennis serves as the space agency’s primary Rocket Propulsion Test Center for both government and commercial customers, and is also a "federal city" home to more than 40 federal, state, academic and commercial entities with a combined, growing workforce of approximately 5,000 people.

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved. 

