Appointed Hancock Co. judge to tackle overflow youth court cases

Gov. Phil Bryant has appointed Bay St. Louis city attorney Trent Favre to serve as Hancock County’s first county court judge. The appointment is effective Jan. 1, the same day the court becomes active.

“I am truly honored and humbled to have been appointed by the governor as the first County Court judge for Hancock County,” Favre said. “As a lifelong resident of Hancock County, it has been my greatest privilege to serve my community in various ways. I am tremendously appreciative of this new opportunity to serve and I will do all I can to be a faithful servant of the laws of our great state and country.”

The Board of Supervisors passed a resolution earlier this year recommending the court.

"They just got out in front of it and decided it was the appropriate time to set up the court system," Favre said.

As judge Favre will hear civil, criminal and eminent domain cases, but a big part of his time will be spent on youth court cases previously handled by chancery court.

"Our youth court system has struggled," Favre said. "There's been a lot of negative attention drawn to it over the past year or two and it's really time now for the community to embrace what we have and solve the problems."

Favre said the county consistently has a high rate of cases involving children and having a judge dedicated to those cases should ease the backlog.

"Having a judge available five days a week, week in and week out, hopefully, the cases will move through the system quicker."

When his appointment becomes effective, Favre said his focus will center on improving communication.

"I can open up a dialogue with different agencies to bring them to the table to talk about what the problems are, figure out how to solve them and move forward."

By finding solutions Favre believes the county will take a big step towards improving the lives of children in need.

"The goal for me is to find ways to help these children and help these parents get to a place where they are in a healthy relationship."

Favre graduated from Millsaps College in 1996 with a bachelor of arts in philosophy and a minor in French. He earned his juris doctorate from the University of Mississippi School of Law in 1999.

Favre previously served as assistant prosecutor for Bay St. Louis and Hancock County Justice Court. He has worked at the Gulfport office of Wise, Carter, Child & Carraway since 2016.

“Trent’s extensive experience in private practice, including his representation of governmental entities, will serve him and the people of Hancock County well in his new role,” Bryant said. “I am pleased he has accepted this appointment.”

