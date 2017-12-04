Time is running out to buy Round Island Lighthouse bricks

Your legacy, or that of a friend or loved one, can be part of a historic landmark in Pascagoula, but time is running out to make it happen.

Bricks are on sale to help with the restoration of the Round Island Lighthouse in Pascagoula. These bricks, engraved with names and special messages, will be laid into the walkway leading to the lighthouse.

The bricks are $50 each and must be purchased before Dec. 31. For more information on how to purchase a brick, call 228-938-6639.

