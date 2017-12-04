Tuesday storms lead to week-long chill, potential for wintry weather

Computer models show that snow is no guarantee in South MS this week. But, sure, there's a chance for something wintry.

Not even a temperature "roller-coaster" anymore. Now a temperature skydive... afternoons from 70s to barely 50s, mornings down to near-freezing.

Forecast rainfall amounts range between one and two inches in our area over the Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday time period.

A powerful cold front is moving into the area on Tuesday, promising significant changes to our weather pattern.

Once the cold front passes on Tuesday, rain showers will dot each day of the week, finally drying up by the weekend.

A weekend freeze will be likely across our region. And some information is hinting at a potential for wintry precipitation late in the week.

For Tuesday, a line of showers and thunderstorms will move in from the west during the afternoon and evening, possibly bringing downpours, lightning, and gusty wind to evening commuters.

Colder air arrives by early Wednesday. Afternoons will struggle to warm above 50 degrees. Mornings will become cold with 30s all across the area.

"It is worth noting that this will be an unusually long stretch of cold weather," said WLOX First Alert Meteorologist Wesley Williams. "Starting Wednesday, we will not have temperatures warmer than 60 degrees anywhere along the Mississippi Gulf Coast until perhaps Monday."

A secondary cold blast will hit around Friday into Saturday, likely causing freezing temperatures across our area for Saturday morning and Sunday morning.

"Confidence continues to grow about our freezing conditions this weekend," Williams said. "This means we may see cold weather alerts issued for parts of South Mississippi on Saturday or Sunday."

All eyes are on the potential for wintry precipitation late this week. Some computer models are projecting snowfall across the Gulf Coast region around early Friday, amounts ranging from none all the way up to about three inches.

"However, the confidence is quite low on any freezing rain, sleet, or snow," said Williams. "The models are not in good agreement so we are still calling for no snow at this time."

