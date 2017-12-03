Magnolia Elks Lodge in Moss Point hosts Christmas dinner for sen - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Magnolia Elks Lodge in Moss Point hosts Christmas dinner for seniors

By Dave Ryan, Reporter
MOSS POINT, MS (WLOX) -

The annual Christmas Dinner at the Magnolia Elks Lodge is a favorite among Jackson County Senior citizens.

Dozens of senior citizens spent their Sunday evening enjoying a meal and the company of good friends. Bessie Polk has been helping organize the event for nearly 15 years.

"They love it, and they wonder when, some of them see me and say they'll be here again next year," said Polk. 

Friends sat together to talk, and laugh, and dance to the music. 

"Everybody here practically knows everybody," said Jessie M. Dixon Wells. "We're all from the surrounding area and we do a lot of things together."

Wells has missed a few of the events recently.

"The event is spectacular," said Wells. "It is one in a million. This is my first time in several years coming to one, so I find out, I've been missing something."

Organizers say it's about letting people know that they matter.

"Giving back," said organizer Brenda Elder. "We like to let the community know that we care about them and we want to be involved and do things in the community." 

"We like to show them our appreciation for the things that they have done," said Polk. "Time that they have put in with us and we show them our love. We love them."

It's a tradition the Magnolia Elks in Moss Point plan to continue for many years to come.

