New Zealand police release 'world's most entertaining recruitment video'

As part of a mission to draw in more applications, New Zealand police have released an action-packed clip they claim is the "world's most entertaining police recruitment video".

The video features appearances by dozens of real-life officers, helicopters, rugby players, social media stars, and even a cat in uniform. Try to keep up with the Hollywood-style stunts and quirky comedic breaks throughout the promo video. Even the credits are entertaining and complete with a blooper reel.

The video has earned nearly one million views on YouTube since it's initial post date.

With an exciting take on law enforcement, officials targeted a younger demographic and get them pumped up about the possibilities of working in the field.

New Zealand is currently listed as the 4th safest country in the world.

Watch the viral video below:

