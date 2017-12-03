Unique L.E.A.D. program helps students with dyslexia excel - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Unique L.E.A.D. program helps students with dyslexia excel

Students listening to their L.E.A.D. program instructor. (Photo Source: WLOX) Students listening to their L.E.A.D. program instructor. (Photo Source: WLOX)
GEORGE COUNTY, MS (WLOX) -

The George County school district is working hard to equip kids with dyslexia with the tools to succeed in the classroom.

"The goal is for the children at the end of those three years to exit out of our program and be equipped with all the skills they need to be successful, said Kristy Tanner, Lead Academy director. 

To meet that objective, the school district created L.E.A.D. program, which it's now in it's second year.  L.E.A.D. is an acronym for Learn, Excel, Achieve with Dyslexia.

"I can read better and I know how to spell words better because Mrs. Tanner helped me sound out words, said 3rd grader Kirsten Lindley. 

Students begin the academy in second grade and exit in fourth grade. The program currently has 50 students enrolled.

Participating instructors are trained dyslexia therapists, making L.E.A.D. the only public school program of its kind in the state.

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved.  

  • NEWSMore>>

  • TRAFFIC ALERT: Traffic at a crawl on I-10 due to vehicle fire

    TRAFFIC ALERT: Traffic at a crawl on I-10 due to vehicle fire

    Thursday, March 15 2018 12:25 PM EDT2018-03-15 16:25:14 GMT
    (Source: MDOT)(Source: MDOT)

    Traffic is backed up on I-10 after a vehicle fire caused authorities to shut down both eastbound lanes. It happened Thursday just after 10:30 a.m. near mile marker 40. 

    More >>

    Traffic is backed up on I-10 after a vehicle fire caused authorities to shut down both eastbound lanes. It happened Thursday just after 10:30 a.m. near mile marker 40. 

    More >>

  • Last frosts of the season

    Last frosts of the season

    Thursday, March 15 2018 12:23 PM EDT2018-03-15 16:23:24 GMT
    South Mississippi's final frost of the season happens in late March or early April.South Mississippi's final frost of the season happens in late March or early April.

    On average, South Mississippi's final frost of the season happens in late March or early April. And the forecast shows a warming trend beginning on Thursday and continuing into the weekend.

    More >>

    On average, South Mississippi's final frost of the season happens in late March or early April. And the forecast shows a warming trend beginning on Thursday and continuing into the weekend.

    More >>

  • $15 million marine tourist attraction now open in Gulfport

    $15 million marine tourist attraction now open in Gulfport

    Thursday, March 15 2018 11:54 AM EDT2018-03-15 15:54:58 GMT
    The reception has been above expectations, Solangi gushed. (Photo source: WLOX)The reception has been above expectations, Solangi gushed. (Photo source: WLOX)

    The $15 million Ocean Adventure attraction is now open at the Institute for Marine Mammal Studies in Gulfport. This new facility could become a game changer when it comes to luring visitors to the Coast.

    More >>

    The $15 million Ocean Adventure attraction is now open at the Institute for Marine Mammal Studies in Gulfport. This new facility could become a game changer when it comes to luring visitors to the Coast.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly