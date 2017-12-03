Unique L.E.A.D. program helps students with dyslexia excel

The George County school district is working hard to equip kids with dyslexia with the tools to succeed in the classroom.

"The goal is for the children at the end of those three years to exit out of our program and be equipped with all the skills they need to be successful, said Kristy Tanner, Lead Academy director.

To meet that objective, the school district created L.E.A.D. program, which it's now in it's second year. L.E.A.D. is an acronym for Learn, Excel, Achieve with Dyslexia.

"I can read better and I know how to spell words better because Mrs. Tanner helped me sound out words, said 3rd grader Kirsten Lindley.

Students begin the academy in second grade and exit in fourth grade. The program currently has 50 students enrolled.

Participating instructors are trained dyslexia therapists, making L.E.A.D. the only public school program of its kind in the state.

