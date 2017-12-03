Gulfport shooting suspect turns himself in

The suspect accused of shooting a man in the neck turned himself in to Gulfport police Tuesday. Department spokesman Sgt. Clayton Fulks said Calvin Howard Jackson IV, 21, is charged with aggravated assault.

Fulks said officers responded to the shooting in the 3000 block of 6th Ave. around 4 p.m. Sunday and found an 18-year-old man who had been shot in the neck. The victim was taken to Memorial Hospital. Police did not give an update on his condition.

According to Fulks, Jackson left the scene by the time police arrived. He was named as a suspect after further investigation.

A witness to the shooting told WLOX News Now the incident started with an argument between Jackson and a woman. The witness said the victim tried to intervene in the argument, and that’s when Jackson opened fire.

Fulks said Jackson was booked into the Harrison County jail. According to the jail docket, his bond was set at $200,000.

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved.