Cold blast headed to South Mississippi

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) -

Keep the jackets and sweat pants on standby. You won't need them now. But, come the middle of this week, you will. A big change in the weather pattern is expected to bring an extended period of below average temperatures to the Mississippi coast.

Highs on Monday and Tuesday will be in the 70s. By Tuesday night, a strong cold front will bring the chance for showers and thunderstorms and much colder air.

It’s all thanks to the jet stream, a fast-moving river of air that travels around the globe and is responsible for bringing storm systems from point A to B.The jet stream has been positioned far north over the last few days, allowing warm temperatures to build over the southern US and bottling up cold arctic air around the north Pole.

But that will come to a change by Tuesday as the jet stream takes a dive into the eastern two thirds of the US, allowing the cold air stored up in the arctic to spill into the US.

The coldest air will stay north over the Great Lakes. But, south Mississippi could be looking at highs in the 50s for the rest of the week and lows in the 30s into this coming weekend – just in time for the Mississippi Gulf Coast Marathon.

Eric Jeansonne
WLOX Meteorologist

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved. 

  • President George H.W. Bush back in hospital

    Sunday, May 27 2018 2:34 PM EDT2018-05-27 18:34:26 GMT
    According to post-White House spokesman, Jim McGrath, former President George H.W. Bush was taken to Southern Maine Health Care today after experiencing low blood pressure and fatigue.

  • Mississippi to allow hog trapping on some wildlife management areas

    Sunday, May 27 2018 1:57 PM EDT2018-05-27 17:57:42 GMT
    In an effort to combat wild hog populations, Mississippi's Commission on Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks has approved a rule change that will allow trapping of wild hogs on some wildlife management areas.

  • Tree falls on house with homeowners inside

    Sunday, May 27 2018 1:45 PM EDT2018-05-27 17:45:27 GMT

    One couple is encouraging their neighbors to get the trees around their house checked after one fell on top of their home Saturday.

