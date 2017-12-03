Cold blast headed to South Mississippi

Keep the jackets and sweat pants on standby. You won't need them now. But, come the middle of this week, you will. A big change in the weather pattern is expected to bring an extended period of below average temperatures to the Mississippi coast.

Highs on Monday and Tuesday will be in the 70s. By Tuesday night, a strong cold front will bring the chance for showers and thunderstorms and much colder air.

It’s all thanks to the jet stream, a fast-moving river of air that travels around the globe and is responsible for bringing storm systems from point A to B.The jet stream has been positioned far north over the last few days, allowing warm temperatures to build over the southern US and bottling up cold arctic air around the north Pole.

But that will come to a change by Tuesday as the jet stream takes a dive into the eastern two thirds of the US, allowing the cold air stored up in the arctic to spill into the US.

Monitoring temperatures over Canada and the north pole. Frigid air mass is building and will spill into the US with a pattern change that starts Tuesday and may last into Sunday. Big dip in jet stream will allow cold air to make it to south MS, #mswx @WLOX pic.twitter.com/mvuIuqlzfe — Eric Jeansonne WLOX (@Weatheric) December 3, 2017

The coldest air will stay north over the Great Lakes. But, south Mississippi could be looking at highs in the 50s for the rest of the week and lows in the 30s into this coming weekend – just in time for the Mississippi Gulf Coast Marathon.

Get ready for a wild ride on the temperature roller coaster this week. #mswx @WLOX pic.twitter.com/l1AMjgBM8P — Eric Jeansonne WLOX (@Weatheric) December 3, 2017

Eric Jeansonne

WLOX Meteorologist



