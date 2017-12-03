Large fire engulfs Mexican restaurant

Firefighters in Jackson County are working on putting out a large fire at a popular Mexican restaurant.

La Cantina Plaza, located in Ocean Springs on Bienville Blvd. next to Big Lots, caught fire Sunday morning. According to fire officials, the call for the fire came in at 9:20 a.m. Multiple agencies are on the scene assisting with the fire.

Billowing black smoke can be seen coming from the roof of the building but the flames appear to be out.

Right now there are firefighters on the roof of the building where smoke is barreling out pic.twitter.com/8BRqDtsjFn — Janel Forte (@JanelWLOX) December 3, 2017

First responders are on the scene now battling the blaze. According to the restaurant's owner, two cooks were inside the restaurant's kitchen when the fire began in the deep fryer. Fire officials said no one was injured during the blaze, though.

The entire kitchen received damage from the smoke and flames, said the owner, and the booths in the dining area melted, as well. He said the restaurant is insured but they will suffer a major loss of income due to being closed for repairs.

