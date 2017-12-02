Special Needs athletes get to play with college stars - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Special Needs athletes get to play with college stars

The 7th annual flag football exhibition bowl united special needs athletes with the famed East Mississippi Community College Lions. (Image Source: WLOX News) The 7th annual flag football exhibition bowl united special needs athletes with the famed East Mississippi Community College Lions. (Image Source: WLOX News)
The bowl is put on by the Dream Program which is a non-profit that provides opportunities for people with disabilities.(Image Source: WLOX News) The bowl is put on by the Dream Program which is a non-profit that provides opportunities for people with disabilities.(Image Source: WLOX News)
OCEAN SPRINGS, MS (WLOX) -

The 7th annual flag football exhibition bowl united special needs athletes with the famed East Mississippi Community College Lions.

The bowl is put on by the Dream Program which is a non-profit that provides opportunities for people with disabilities.

“It's always a special time for us whenever they come down here especially with coach Buddy and his players. They just enjoy playing with our athletes so much it seems like,” said Billy Dungan who is the Dream Program Executive Director.

Although the Lions are preparing for the Community College Championship, Head coach Buddy Stephens says nothing compares to spending time with these special needs athletes.

“It's just really fun being a part of this and being, coming in and they're athletes working with our athletes and having a game together and just everybody feeling each other,” said Stephens.

The Dream Program, now in its 12th year has 200 athletes and 80 volunteers. Kelsi Dungan is one of them.

“Play with a different team and have fun with other people,” said Kelsi Dungan.

The Dream Program was founded to enhance the quality of life for people with disabilities residing across the Gulf Coast and surrounding areas. If you would like to volunteer or participate in the Dream Program, you can call (228) 471-5054 or go to www.dreamprogram.net 

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved. 

  • NEWSMore>>

  • President George H.W. Bush back in hospital

    President George H.W. Bush back in hospital

    Sunday, May 27 2018 2:34 PM EDT2018-05-27 18:34:26 GMT
    Sunday, May 27 2018 2:53 PM EDT2018-05-27 18:53:43 GMT

    According to post-White House spokesman, Jim McGrath, former President George H.W. Bush was taken to Southern Maine Health Care today after experiencing low blood pressure and fatigue.

    More >>

    According to post-White House spokesman, Jim McGrath, former President George H.W. Bush was taken to Southern Maine Health Care today after experiencing low blood pressure and fatigue.

    More >>

  • Mississippi to allow hog trapping on some wildlife management areas

    Mississippi to allow hog trapping on some wildlife management areas

    Sunday, May 27 2018 1:57 PM EDT2018-05-27 17:57:42 GMT
    Mississippi's wildlife officials have approved a new rule that will allow wild hogs to be trapped on some wildlife management areas. (Source: File)Mississippi's wildlife officials have approved a new rule that will allow wild hogs to be trapped on some wildlife management areas. (Source: File)

    In an effort to combat wild hog populations, Mississippi's Commission on Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks has approved a rule change that will allow trapping of wild hogs on some wildlife management areas.

    More >>

    In an effort to combat wild hog populations, Mississippi's Commission on Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks has approved a rule change that will allow trapping of wild hogs on some wildlife management areas.

    More >>

  • Tree falls on house with homeowners inside

    Tree falls on house with homeowners inside

    Sunday, May 27 2018 1:45 PM EDT2018-05-27 17:45:27 GMT

    One couple is encouraging their neighbors to get the trees around their house checked after one fell on top of their home Saturday.

    More >>

    One couple is encouraging their neighbors to get the trees around their house checked after one fell on top of their home Saturday.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly