Special Needs athletes get to play with college stars

The bowl is put on by the Dream Program which is a non-profit that provides opportunities for people with disabilities.(Image Source: WLOX News)

The 7th annual flag football exhibition bowl united special needs athletes with the famed East Mississippi Community College Lions.

The bowl is put on by the Dream Program which is a non-profit that provides opportunities for people with disabilities.

“It's always a special time for us whenever they come down here especially with coach Buddy and his players. They just enjoy playing with our athletes so much it seems like,” said Billy Dungan who is the Dream Program Executive Director.

Although the Lions are preparing for the Community College Championship, Head coach Buddy Stephens says nothing compares to spending time with these special needs athletes.

“It's just really fun being a part of this and being, coming in and they're athletes working with our athletes and having a game together and just everybody feeling each other,” said Stephens.

The Dream Program, now in its 12th year has 200 athletes and 80 volunteers. Kelsi Dungan is one of them.

“Play with a different team and have fun with other people,” said Kelsi Dungan.

The Dream Program was founded to enhance the quality of life for people with disabilities residing across the Gulf Coast and surrounding areas. If you would like to volunteer or participate in the Dream Program, you can call (228) 471-5054 or go to www.dreamprogram.net

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved.