East Central loses to Noxubee County, 41-35 in state championshi - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

East Central loses to Noxubee County, 41-35 in state championship

(Photo Source: WLOX) (Photo Source: WLOX)
MOSS POINT, MS (WLOX) -

A season to remember came to a close for the East Central Hornets. 

Noxubee County rallied to claim the 4A State Championship title in Oxford, beating East Central 41-35. 

Huge crowds wearing maroon and frantically ringing cowbells are not a sight usually seen at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford. But today, that stadium was full of excited fans as the South Mississippi team took the field.

For a full recap of tonight's eventful game, make sure to tune into WLOX News Now at 10 p.m. 

