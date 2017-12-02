East Central loses to Noxubee County, 41-35 in state championship

A season to remember came to a close for the East Central Hornets.

Noxubee County rallied to claim the 4A State Championship title in Oxford, beating East Central 41-35.

Huge crowds wearing maroon and frantically ringing cowbells are not a sight usually seen at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford. But today, that stadium was full of excited fans as the South Mississippi team took the field.

For a full recap of tonight's eventful game, make sure to tune into WLOX News Now at 10 p.m.

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved.