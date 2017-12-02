"Erratic" man charged after spitting on firefighters

A medical emergency call early Saturday morning ended with one man in jail and two firefighters receiving medical treatment after they were spit on.

Biloxi Police say it began when they responded to a call that someone had possibly fallen and was injured. When they arrived, first responders found Michael Tobayas May, 38, with noticeable injuries to his face.

When they approached him to try and help him, officers say May began acting erratic and became combative and aggressive. As two firefighters tried to attend to his injuries, May reportedly spit a large mixture of blood and saliva at the firefighters, hitting them in the face and eyes. Both firefighters and May were taken to Merit Health, where they all received medical treatment.

Once May was released from the hospital, Biloxi Police charged him with two counts of assault on a fireman.

A $25,000 bond was set for each charge, for a total of $50,000. May was then taken to Harrison County Jail.

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved.