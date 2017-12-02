East Central got in one final practice in Oxford before Saturday's 4A State Championship game

East Central has arrived at destiny's doorstep. Tomorrow at 3, the Hornets will call Vaught-Hemingway Stadium home. But for tonight? It was Lafayette High School where East Central went through one final practice of the year, and probably their favorite practice of 2017.

The Hornets probably wishing every practice was like this. Free food and just a ten-minute, spirited walk-through. East Central is definitely enjoying the spoils of championship week.

"It's awesome," senior linebacker Cade Miles said. "I would not want to be any other place on this earth than right here about to play a state championship."

Even if the mood on the practice field was light, the Hornets were still clearly on a mission to get ready for the biggest game in program history tomorrow.

"We went 13-0, but none of that would matter if we didn't win tomorrow," senior offensive lineman Wyatt Green said.

"Once we get on that field, it's all football from there," Miles said. "We forget about everything and just play the game."

Head coach Seth Smith tells us he wants his team to enjoy every moment that makes Championship Week so special, and tomorrow, the Hornets get one more treat in their pregame schedule. Before they hit the field at 3, the Hornets will take part in a classic Ole Miss tradition, walking through the Grove through the Walk of Champions.

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All Rights Reserved.