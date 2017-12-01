Authorities looking for person of interest in connection to series of home burglaries in Escatawpa

Authorities are looking for the person in this surveillance photo in connection to multiple burglaries in Escatawpa. (Source: Jackson County Sheriff's Office)

Authorities in Jackson County are looking for the person or persons who broke into several homes in Escatawpa.

Police say the surveillance images they obtained from one of the homes show someone who has ties to other burglaries.

Jackson County Sheriff's Office say they believe the person in those surveillance images is working in a group. Investigators say the burglaries each took place during the daytime hours and involved guns, leaving many residents in the area fearful.

One victim, who asked not to be identified, said she and her husband were in disbelief when they saw their ransacked home.

"My husband called me. At first he was almost in denial," recalled the victim. "He thought I had destroyed the house."

But one of their worst nightmares had come true. On Tuesday, their home was burglarized sometime in the afternoon.

"Our house was turned upside down completely. A lot of things were left out that we were shocked that they didn't take," said the victim. "And that's when the police said, 'I wouldn't be surprised if they come back.'"

Her friend, Jessica Hightower, also expressed shock over the crime.

"She called me and said, 'Jessica I've been robbed.' And I was completely shocked," said Hightower.

Hightower said her friend's children had just got off their school bus when a stranger left her friend's home, stealing several of the family's belongings.

Fearful that the burglar would return, the family immediately increased their home security. And by Thursday, the investigator's prediction came true - the family received another unexpected guest.

"Sure enough, not the next day, but the day after, we had already got a security system put up and that's when we saw a male with the same description as the one who left our house from when the first robber had showed up at our door," said the victim.

Now, authorities say that person is a suspect in multiple home burglaries in the area. They are asking for the public's help identifying the man in the surveillance photos. Authorities say he could be riding around in a newer model black Honda Accord.

Hightower has shared the surveillance images on her Facebook page in hopes that someone will come forward to help put a stop to the burglaries.

"It's Christmas time. People work hard to get what they have and to have someone come in and take it away. Children get off the bus minutes - I have goosebumps - minutes after this guy left," said Hightower, becoming visibly upset. "The police have said he was armed."

If you have any information that leads to the arrest of anyone involved, you could get a cash reward from Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers.

The Jackson County Sheriff's Department is also asking for any tips from anyone who may know something about the crimes.

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved.

