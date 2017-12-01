Christmas in the Pass mixes business with pleasure

Santa's elves arrive at War Memorial Park in Pass Christian to begin the celebration.

For 32 years, Christmas in the Pass celebration has not only become a great opportunity for businesses, but a tradition for families.

"This is such a great way to showcase the Pass Christian community to the Coast,” said Gabrielle Rose, director for both Long Beach and Pass Christian chambers of commerce. “It’s such a fabulous community. There are so many wonderful people, wonderful businesses and this is just a time to celebrate that.”

As music filled the air, the spirit moved everyone.Santa arrived on schedule at War Memorial Park to take the party to the next level for both kids and adults.

Tanisha Smith and her daughter enjoyed the night's event.

“Even though I’m an adult, you get to be a kid for a night,” Smith said. “Like literally. You get to see Santa, I get to bring my daughter with me. She loves it. It’s a great time to see everybody.”

The festivities and music continued on Davis Avenue and beyond with a chance to mix business with pleasure.

“It’s just everything,” said Pass Christian resident Mary Pavolini. “All the shops and, like I said, the park and everything that you can come and do.”

This is a two-day event.

On Saturday at 1 p.m. will be the Paw Parade and pet pictures with Santa.

