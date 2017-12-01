Christmas in the Pass mixes business with pleasure - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Christmas in the Pass mixes business with pleasure

By Mike Lacy, Reporter
Connect
Santa's elves arrive at War Memorial Park in Pass Christian to begin the celebration. Santa's elves arrive at War Memorial Park in Pass Christian to begin the celebration.
PASS CHRISTIAN, MS (WLOX) -

For 32 years,  Christmas in the Pass celebration has not only become a great opportunity for businesses, but a tradition for families.

"This is such a great way to showcase the Pass Christian community to the Coast,” said Gabrielle Rose, director for both Long Beach and Pass Christian chambers of commerce. “It’s such a fabulous community. There are so many wonderful people, wonderful businesses and this is just a time to celebrate that.”

As music filled the air, the spirit moved everyone.Santa arrived on schedule at War Memorial Park to take the party to the next level for both kids and adults.

Tanisha Smith and her daughter enjoyed the night's event. 

“Even though I’m an adult, you get to be a kid for a night,” Smith said. “Like literally. You get to see Santa, I get to bring my daughter with me. She loves it. It’s a great time to see everybody.”

The festivities and music continued on Davis Avenue and beyond with a chance to mix business with pleasure.

“It’s just everything,” said Pass Christian resident Mary Pavolini. “All the shops and, like I said, the park and everything that you can come and do.”

This is a two-day event.

On Saturday at 1 p.m. will be the Paw Parade and pet pictures with Santa.

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved. 

  • NEWSMore>>

  • President George H.W. Bush back in hospital

    President George H.W. Bush back in hospital

    Sunday, May 27 2018 2:34 PM EDT2018-05-27 18:34:26 GMT
    Sunday, May 27 2018 2:47 PM EDT2018-05-27 18:47:31 GMT

    According to post-White House spokesman, Jim McGrath, former President George H.W. Bush was taken to Southern Maine Health Care today after experiencing low blood pressure and fatigue.

    More >>

    According to post-White House spokesman, Jim McGrath, former President George H.W. Bush was taken to Southern Maine Health Care today after experiencing low blood pressure and fatigue.

    More >>

  • Mississippi to allow hog trapping on some wildlife management areas

    Mississippi to allow hog trapping on some wildlife management areas

    Sunday, May 27 2018 1:57 PM EDT2018-05-27 17:57:42 GMT
    Mississippi's wildlife officials have approved a new rule that will allow wild hogs to be trapped on some wildlife management areas. (Source: File)Mississippi's wildlife officials have approved a new rule that will allow wild hogs to be trapped on some wildlife management areas. (Source: File)

    In an effort to combat wild hog populations, Mississippi's Commission on Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks has approved a rule change that will allow trapping of wild hogs on some wildlife management areas.

    More >>

    In an effort to combat wild hog populations, Mississippi's Commission on Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks has approved a rule change that will allow trapping of wild hogs on some wildlife management areas.

    More >>

  • Tree falls on house with homeowners inside

    Tree falls on house with homeowners inside

    Sunday, May 27 2018 1:45 PM EDT2018-05-27 17:45:27 GMT

    One couple is encouraging their neighbors to get the trees around their house checked after one fell on top of their home Saturday.

    More >>

    One couple is encouraging their neighbors to get the trees around their house checked after one fell on top of their home Saturday.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly