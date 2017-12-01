Dollar General held up at gunpoint in Ocean Springs

Ocean Springs police are looking for information on a suspect who held up the Dollar General store on Bienville Blvd. at gunpoint Thursday night. The robbery was caught on camera.

Detective Capt. William Jackson said the masked man walked into the store around 8:50 p.m. holding a gun. Police say the suspect demanded an employee take him to the store’s safe and open it. When the employee said she could not open it, police say the suspect threatened her life.

Another employee in the back of the store heard the noise and called 911 shortly before the man ran off.

“If anybody hears anything or knows of anybody capable of doing something like this, they need to contact the Ocean Springs Police Department or contact Crime Stoppers, and let them know,” said Jackson. “Give us a tip that we can follow up on and hopefully bring this person to justice, because we don't need this person walking around and doing this to other places and this type of crime.”

The employee believes the suspect is a black man. She was able to see his skin color from the eye cutouts in his mask.

If you have any information that could help this investigation, please call the police department at 228-875-2211 or Crime Stoppers at 1-877-787-5898.

