Dollar General held up at gunpoint in Ocean Springs - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Dollar General held up at gunpoint in Ocean Springs

Detective Capt. William Jackson said the masked man walked into the store around 8:50 p.m. holding a gun. (Photo source: Ocean Springs Police Department) Detective Capt. William Jackson said the masked man walked into the store around 8:50 p.m. holding a gun. (Photo source: Ocean Springs Police Department)
OCEAN SPRINGS, MS (WLOX) -

Ocean Springs police are looking for information on a suspect who held up the Dollar General store on Bienville Blvd. at gunpoint Thursday night. The robbery was caught on camera.

Detective Capt. William Jackson said the masked man walked into the store around 8:50 p.m. holding a gun. Police say the suspect demanded an employee take him to the store’s safe and open it. When the employee said she could not open it, police say the suspect threatened her life.

Another employee in the back of the store heard the noise and called 911 shortly before the man ran off.

“If anybody hears anything or knows of anybody capable of doing something like this, they need to contact the Ocean Springs Police Department or contact Crime Stoppers, and let them know,” said Jackson. “Give us a tip that we can follow up on and hopefully bring this person to justice, because we don't need this person walking around and doing this to other places and this type of crime.”

The employee believes the suspect is a black man. She was able to see his skin color from the eye cutouts in his mask.

If you have any information that could help this investigation, please call the police department at 228-875-2211 or Crime Stoppers at 1-877-787-5898.

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved.

  • NEWSMore>>

  • President George H.W. Bush back in hospital

    President George H.W. Bush back in hospital

    Sunday, May 27 2018 2:34 PM EDT2018-05-27 18:34:26 GMT
    Sunday, May 27 2018 2:47 PM EDT2018-05-27 18:47:31 GMT

    According to post-White House spokesman, Jim McGrath, former President George H.W. Bush was taken to Southern Maine Health Care today after experiencing low blood pressure and fatigue.

    More >>

    According to post-White House spokesman, Jim McGrath, former President George H.W. Bush was taken to Southern Maine Health Care today after experiencing low blood pressure and fatigue.

    More >>

  • Mississippi to allow hog trapping on some wildlife management areas

    Mississippi to allow hog trapping on some wildlife management areas

    Sunday, May 27 2018 1:57 PM EDT2018-05-27 17:57:42 GMT
    Mississippi's wildlife officials have approved a new rule that will allow wild hogs to be trapped on some wildlife management areas. (Source: File)Mississippi's wildlife officials have approved a new rule that will allow wild hogs to be trapped on some wildlife management areas. (Source: File)

    In an effort to combat wild hog populations, Mississippi's Commission on Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks has approved a rule change that will allow trapping of wild hogs on some wildlife management areas.

    More >>

    In an effort to combat wild hog populations, Mississippi's Commission on Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks has approved a rule change that will allow trapping of wild hogs on some wildlife management areas.

    More >>

  • Tree falls on house with homeowners inside

    Tree falls on house with homeowners inside

    Sunday, May 27 2018 1:45 PM EDT2018-05-27 17:45:27 GMT

    One couple is encouraging their neighbors to get the trees around their house checked after one fell on top of their home Saturday.

    More >>

    One couple is encouraging their neighbors to get the trees around their house checked after one fell on top of their home Saturday.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly