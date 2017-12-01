Three South Mississippi schools advance in $2M National STEAM Co - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Three South Mississippi schools advance in $2M National STEAM Contest

By Joyce Philippe, Digital Content Producer
(Photo Source: Samsung) (Photo Source: Samsung)
SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) -

Samsung has named three South Mississippi schools as finalists in a national competition for STEAM education.

Selected from a pool of nearly 3,000 entries, Gulfport High School , Nicholson Elementary in Picayune, and Moss Point Technical Education Center will advance to the next stage of the Samsung Solve for Tomorrow Contest. 

Other Mississippi schools are Moselle Elementary and Lake Cormorant Middle School. 

Each year, Samsung holds this nationwide competition to challenge students to creatively use their STEAM skills, which stands for science, technology, engineering, arts and math. 

The contest evaluates how these skills are then used to address real-world issues make an impact on their respective local communities.

The Mississippi school teachers represent the state among the nation’s 255 state finalists, who will receive one Samsung Chromebook for their classrooms and have the chance to compete for more prizes and educational opportunities. 

With a $2 million value in technology on the line, teachers from the five State Finalist schools will submit an Activity Plan outlining how students will tackle the local issue using STEAM skills to ultimately improve the greater community.

For more information on the competition, visit http://www.samsung.com/us/solvefortomorrow/

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved.

    According to post-White House spokesman, Jim McGrath, former President George H.W. Bush was taken to Southern Maine Health Care today after experiencing low blood pressure and fatigue.

    In an effort to combat wild hog populations, Mississippi's Commission on Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks has approved a rule change that will allow trapping of wild hogs on some wildlife management areas.

    One couple is encouraging their neighbors to get the trees around their house checked after one fell on top of their home Saturday.

