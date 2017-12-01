Biloxi Shuckers GM takes job in Charlotte, NC

The Biloxi Shuckers are in the market for a new general manager. The organization announced Friday current GM Chuck Arnold has accepted a position as Vice President of Sales for the Charlotte Knights, a Triple-A affiliate of the Chicago White Sox.

“I want to thank Shuckers Owner Ken Young for providing me with the opportunity to lead this team,” said Arnold. “I also want to credit our amazing staff for their hard work and dedication to this organization and their commitment to serve this community. The future is bright for the Biloxi Shuckers under their leadership. I want to especially thank our Shuckers fans and corporate partners for all of their support. My wife and I will miss the Mississippi Gulf Coast and the hospitality we received during our time here, but are excited about this great opportunity to join the Charlotte Knights organization.”

Arnold served as GM of the Shuckers for two seasons. According to a news release from the Shuckers, corporate and group ticket sales have grown under Arnold’s watch. Arnold also made customer satisfaction and community outreach a priority for the organization.

“Chuck did an outstanding job for us over the past two seasons, and we are thankful for all that he has done to lead our staff and to make the Shuckers a pillar of the Biloxi community,” said Young. “We wish Chuck and his family the best as he begins his new endeavor in Charlotte.”

The Shuckers named Hunter Reed as Interim General Manager. Reed is currently the assistant general manager.

