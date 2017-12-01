Police: Man, teen lead officers on two-county chase - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Police: Man, teen lead officers on two-county chase

(Photo source: File) (Photo source: File)
MOSS POINT, MS (WLOX) -

A Gulfport man and 16-year-old girl were arrested in Moss Point on Friday morning after leading police on a two-county chase.

Moss Point Police Chief Calvin Hutchins said the South Mississippi Metro Enforcement Team started the pursuit of a stolen 2017 Chevrolet Camaro in Gulfport around 8:45 a.m.

Police said the driver led authorities on a chase eastbound on I-10 before turning south on Hwy. 613. Hutchins said the chase continued until the driver and passenger bailed out of the car at the intersection of Dantzler St. in Moss Point.

According to Hutchins, the passenger, a 16-year-old girl, was arrested near the vehicle on Dantzler St. The driver, identified as 18-year-old Searles Genesis McKinley, was arrested on Arthur St. after being tracked down by a K9 officer, Cora.

According to the police chief, McKinley, the teen, and the stolen car were turned over to the Gulfport Police Department. Gulfport police are handling the investigation.

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved.

