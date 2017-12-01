Crowds cheer on Hornets as they depart for championship game - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Crowds cheer on Hornets as they depart for championship game

The entire student body, friends, family, and fans came out to cheer on the Hornets as they left. (Photo source: WLOX) The entire student body, friends, family, and fans came out to cheer on the Hornets as they left. (Photo source: WLOX)
HURLEY, MS (WLOX) -

The school spirit was dialed up in Hurley this morning as East Central’s football team hit the road for Oxford to play for the state championship. The entire student body, friends, family, and fans came out to cheer on the Hornets as they left.

The team, riding its best record in school history, was led by a caravan of sheriff’s deputies and was met with screams of support from the lined streets. The energy has been going strong all week long.

“14-0 all the way. We’re going to win it. We’re coming home with a W,” said one student.

“It’s just been electric all week. I think I’m going to collapse probably Sunday after the week’s over with, because it’s just been wide open,” said Assistant Principal Ronnie Rowell. “It’s just great the culture of the school. It’s great to be here. We’re all blessed.”

The East Central Hornets take on Noxubee County for the 4A State Championship title Saturday afternoon. The game will air on WLOX Bounce TV at 3 p.m.

