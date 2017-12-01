A bird, a plane, it's supermoon this weekend

This weekend's Full Cold Moon will be a supermoon. It rises Saturday evening and sets Sunday morning.

As you gaze upon this weekend's supermoon, remember that there isn't much visual difference... only slightly brighter & slightly larger.

2017's final full moon rises this weekend. And, bonus, it'll be a supermoon.

Moonrise will be Saturday 4:30 P.M. and moonset will be Sunday 6:21 A.M.

What exactly makes a supermoon "super"?

"Every month brings a full moon," said WLOX First Alert Meteorologist Wesley Williams. "But, a supermoon is when the full moon is at its closest point to earth on its orbit around our planet."

Moon's orbit is elliptical, not a circle. At times, its orbit takes it closer to earth (perigee). When the moon becomes full during this "close time," it's known as a supermoon. #MSwx @WLOX pic.twitter.com/VToGbfyXHz — Wesley Williams (@WesWilliamsII) December 1, 2017

"Keep in mind that the moon's orbit is not a perfect circle but is instead elliptical," Williams said. "So, sometimes it's full and far away; other times it's full and closer."

Partly cloudy skies are expected across South Mississippi on Saturday night when December's full moon will take to the sky, according to a Friday forecast.

"Hopefully you're able to catch a great view of this year's only supermoon," said Williams.

If you miss out, don't worry. There's more where that came from: next month will bring two full moons (Jan 2, 2018 & Jan 31, 2018) and both of them will be close enough to be considered supermoons.

"It's quite exciting to get three supermoons in a row from December into January," Williams said. "But, since two full moons will happen in one calendar month in January, the second one will be a blue moon-- a blue supermoon."

Calling a moon blue has nothing to do with color and everything to do with how rare it is to get two full moons in one calendar month. But, it happens since each month varies from 28 to 31 days and each lunar cycle is about 29 days.

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved.