Student accused of making threats against St. Martin High School - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Student accused of making threats against St. Martin High School

(Photo source: file) (Photo source: file)
ST. MARTIN, MS (WLOX) -

A St. Martin High student is in custody, charged with making threats against the school on two consecutive days.

Jackson County Sheriff Mike Ezell said the 17-year-old sophomore wrote a bomb threat on the wall of the girls bathroom Thursday and made a similar threat involving a gun Friday.

The school was put on lockdown for several hours Friday while deputies investigated the threat. Officials with the Jackson County School District said all threats are taken seriously.

Ezell said the student is charged with making a bomb threat toward the school and assault by threat by shooting. The girl was taken to the Jackson County Youth Court.

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved.

