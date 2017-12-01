School bus overturns in Greene County; students suffer minor inj - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

School bus overturns in Greene County; students suffer minor injuries

By Meggan Gray, News Anchor
School bus overturns Thursday afternoon in Greene County. (Photo Source: Greene County Herald / Twitter) School bus overturns Thursday afternoon in Greene County. (Photo Source: Greene County Herald / Twitter)
GREENE COUNTY, MS (WLOX) -

Some students in Greene County may still be a bit shaken after their bus toppled over on their way home from school Thursday afternoon. Thankfully, no one was seriously injured.

According to the Greene County Sheriff's Department, about a dozen students from the Greene County School District were on the bus, and a few were taken to the hospital to get checked out after complaining of bumps and bruises. 

Sheriff's deputies said the bus was traveling down Shady Hollow Road around 4 p.m. Thursday when the driver accidentally ran off the road. Officials say as the driver corrected the bus, she lost control and it veered off the opposite side of the road and into some trees before turning on its side.

Officials with the Greene County School District confirmed the accident Friday saying they are still working through the details of what happened. School leaders also said there was no disruption to Friday's bus routes due to the accident. 

