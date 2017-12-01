Dry November causing Mississippi drought

Last month only gave us 16% of our normal November rainfall. Driest November in recent years. Though, 2017 still in a rainfall surplus.

It only rained about four days out of the month, totaling to less than an inch of rainfall the whole month.

All of South Mississippi saw below-normal rainfall in November. Some spots were especially dry, only receiving up to a quarter of their normal monthly rainfall.

November is over. It was one of Biloxi's driest Novembers on record.

In Biloxi, only 0.78 inches of rainfall was recorded over the entire month. Normally, November would bring just under five inches of rainfall. It only rained about four days out of the month.

This ranked November 2017 as Biloxi's 12th driest since 1893.

Drought conditions persist across parts of MS. Even starting to spread toward South MS thanks to dry November. #MSwx @WLOX pic.twitter.com/lBjhkWHq1z — Wesley Williams (@WesWilliamsII) December 1, 2017

Drought conditions are persisting in central Mississippi. The state capitol is under a moderate drought. And in the latest drought monitor, the Mississippi Gulf Coast has been upgraded to the lowest level on the drought scale: 'abnormally dry.'

The end of November also brought the end of meteorological fall, a three-month long period that meteorologists use for record-keeping purposes. While September, October, and November all brought near-normal temperatures overall, September was dry, October was wet, and November was dry.

Oddly enough, each month's rainfall totaled together pretty close to normal for the entire season of meteorological fall, with about a foot of rainfall-- falling just shy of the normal fourteen inches.

"For those keeping track, 2017 is still wetter than normal by a long shot," said WLOX First Alert Meteorologist Wesley Williams. "While a drought in the short-term is no good for anybody, any dry stretches will actually help us to eat away at our year-to-date rainfall surplus. So far this year, we've picked up about 89 inches of rainfall which is about 28 inches more than normal."

