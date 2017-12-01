Dry November causing Mississippi drought

The Tropical Storm Watch for Hancock, Harrison, and Jackson counties has been cancelled.More >>
The Tropical Storm Watch for Hancock, Harrison, and Jackson counties has been cancelled.More >>
What exactly is a subtropical storm and how is it different from a tropical storm?More >>
What exactly is a subtropical storm and how is it different from a tropical storm?More >>
All tropical activity can be easily split into two categories: unnamed disturbances and named tropical systems.More >>
All tropical activity can be easily split into two categories: unnamed disturbances and named tropical systems.More >>
South Mississippi has skipped over spring, right into summer.More >>
South Mississippi has skipped over spring, right into summer.More >>
Strong to severe storms have popped up across South Mississippi Friday afternoon causing wind damage in Pass Christian.More >>
Strong to severe storms have popped up across South Mississippi Friday afternoon causing wind damage in Pass Christian.More >>