Gulfport shooting suspect charged with aggravated assault

Officers have arrested the suspect in connection to a shooting on 300 block of 31st St. in Gulfport.

Antonio Karlos Edwards, 47, was arrested on Dec. 5 and charged with one count of aggravated assault, according to the Gulfport Police Department's Twitter account.

Further investigation reportedly revealed the shooting happened inside a home on F Ave.

Officers say a 38-year-old woman who was shot in the hand and taken to Memorial Hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries. A second shooting victim later came to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg.

That victim was described as a 47-year-old man.

Sgt. Clayton Fulks said both shootings were linked to the same incident.

Edwards’s bond was set at $25,000 by Harrison County Justice Court Judge Louise Ladner.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact the Gulfport Police Department at 228-868-5959.

