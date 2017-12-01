Gulfport shooting suspect charged with aggravated assault - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Gulfport shooting suspect charged with aggravated assault

Antonio Karlos Edwards (Photo source: Gulfport Police Dept.) Antonio Karlos Edwards (Photo source: Gulfport Police Dept.)
GULFPORT, MS (WLOX) -

Officers have arrested the suspect in connection to a shooting on 300 block of 31st St. in Gulfport. 

Antonio Karlos Edwards, 47, was arrested on Dec. 5 and charged with one count of aggravated assault, according to the Gulfport Police Department's Twitter account. 

Further investigation reportedly revealed the shooting happened inside a home on F Ave. 

Officers say a 38-year-old woman who was shot in the hand and taken to Memorial Hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries. A second shooting victim later came to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg.

That victim was described as a 47-year-old man.

Sgt. Clayton Fulks said both shootings were linked to the same incident.

Edwards’s bond was set at $25,000 by Harrison County Justice Court Judge Louise Ladner. 

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact the Gulfport Police Department at 228-868-5959. 

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved.

  • NEWSMore>>

  • President George H.W. Bush back in hospital

    President George H.W. Bush back in hospital

    Sunday, May 27 2018 2:34 PM EDT2018-05-27 18:34:26 GMT
    Sunday, May 27 2018 2:47 PM EDT2018-05-27 18:47:31 GMT

    According to post-White House spokesman, Jim McGrath, former President George H.W. Bush was taken to Southern Maine Health Care today after experiencing low blood pressure and fatigue.

    More >>

    According to post-White House spokesman, Jim McGrath, former President George H.W. Bush was taken to Southern Maine Health Care today after experiencing low blood pressure and fatigue.

    More >>

  • Mississippi to allow hog trapping on some wildlife management areas

    Mississippi to allow hog trapping on some wildlife management areas

    Sunday, May 27 2018 1:57 PM EDT2018-05-27 17:57:42 GMT
    Mississippi's wildlife officials have approved a new rule that will allow wild hogs to be trapped on some wildlife management areas. (Source: File)Mississippi's wildlife officials have approved a new rule that will allow wild hogs to be trapped on some wildlife management areas. (Source: File)

    In an effort to combat wild hog populations, Mississippi's Commission on Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks has approved a rule change that will allow trapping of wild hogs on some wildlife management areas.

    More >>

    In an effort to combat wild hog populations, Mississippi's Commission on Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks has approved a rule change that will allow trapping of wild hogs on some wildlife management areas.

    More >>

  • Tree falls on house with homeowners inside

    Tree falls on house with homeowners inside

    Sunday, May 27 2018 1:45 PM EDT2018-05-27 17:45:27 GMT

    One couple is encouraging their neighbors to get the trees around their house checked after one fell on top of their home Saturday.

    More >>

    One couple is encouraging their neighbors to get the trees around their house checked after one fell on top of their home Saturday.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly