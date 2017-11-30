Coach Seth Smith lit the fuse that ignited the East Central Hornets football success

The framework that has led to the East Central Hornets posting an undefeated 13 and 0 football season began under head coach Seth Smith. The groundwork began in 2013 when East Central hired the former Pearl River Central defensive coordinator. The Hornets rang up only one win that year, four wins in 2014, seven in 2015 and posted 8 victories last season.

A win over 10 and 4 Noxubee County beginning 3 p.m. Saturday at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford,would bring the State 4A Championship trophy to Hurley.

The citizens of Hurley displayed their pride and enthusiasm by hosting a bonfire Thursday night, honoring the East Central football team that has been sizzling red-hot on the football turf. You could say coach Seth Smith lit the fire that turned Hornets football into a raging success.

Coach Smith said, "It's contagious. We've been blessed and the success we've had and it's rubbed off on the community. Hopefully, our kids are reflective of our community. This is wonderful. A lot of love and support. Happy for the kids and the community. '

Hornets kicker Branson Davis said, "Coach Smith is a great coach. He just tells us always relentless effort, relentless attitude and we just give a 184 percent on the field.

East Central players are ready for one final showdown.

" I'm just very pumped and excited to play, "said Hornets football Louis Morgan. "We're going to bring it home."

Linebacker Kody Humphrey said, "We're going to have to be relentless just like we have all season, 13-0 and hopefully we'll go all the way."

East Central dance team members are also ready for Saturday's clash with Noxubee County.

"When we see the guys run out it's just the best feeling to know that we've gone this far and made history, "stated Emily Markasberry.

The final chapter is not complete. The Hornets hope to close the door on the 2017 season with the 4A State Championship Trophy making the ride back to Hurley.

