Ocean Springs Middle teacher receives $2500 award

Students at Ocean Springs Middle School (Photo Source: WLOX) Students at Ocean Springs Middle School (Photo Source: WLOX)
OCEAN SPRINGS, MS (WLOX) -

A dedicated teacher is being recognized thanks to an award given by the Ocean Springs Education Foundation.

Students, teachers and faculty at Ocean Springs Middle gathered for what they all thought would be a regular assembly.

Instead, they surprised teacher Jacie Meyers with the Jan and Pieper Niolon Teacher of the Year award, which was started in 2011 after OSEF member Jan and her daughter were tragically killed.

Myers was given a check for $2,500 to use for her classroom, and an additional $500 to spend on herself. 

"I'd like to think I got this award because the kids think that I make a difference. I'd like to think that they come into my room and they feel at home," said Myers as she accepted the reward.

"They're here eight hours a day so I want them to feel comfortable, I want them to want to learn, and I like to think that that's why I was nominated." 

Before she died, Pieper had written about the positive impact teachers had on her life. 

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved. 

