Future of Mississippi's oldest golf course in question

Sale of property could mean the end of golf at Great Southern

The future of Great Southern, Mississippi's oldest golf course, is in question.

Lenwood Sawyer with Sawyer Real Estate is the broker for the sale of the 109-year old golf course.

"Our focus has been to save the golf course. That golf course was built in 1908. I played out there when I was a teenager," Sawyer said as he reminisced.

He noted, "I know a lot of folks on the Mississippi Gulf Coast took lessons out there. They had a club house, we had functions and dances and class reunions, and all kind of things out there. There's a lot of historical memories that we all want to keep, but the bottom line is that we need to sell it. That's my job."

The course is prime real estate that was grandfathered into the current residential zoning.

"It is one of the jewels of the cost," said Sawyer. "It's 129 acres on Highway 90. To try to go out and assemble that much land would be almost impossible."

The property has been on the market for about a year at a price of $9,750,000. Sawyer says a number of developers have expressed interest.

"We have an offer that has been submitted to the board, and they have now submitted that offer to the stockholders," he said. "The stakeholders have asked for a 60 day delay in a decision."

While a housing development is likely the next step for the property, there is still hope that golf will at least remain a part of the future at Great Southern.

"Most of the people who have been here have been subdivision developers," said Sawyer. "But we have had some folks who have tried awful hard to have a blend of that, both a golf course and a subdivision."

