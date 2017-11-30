Alleged cigarette shoplifter arrested in AL

The man George County investigators say stole $10,000 worth of cigarettes from four Dollar General Stores was arrested Wednesday in Alabama.

George County Sheriff Keith Havard said Amos Lee Rudolph Jr., 24, was arrested on outstanding warrants by the Mobile Police Department. Rudolph is currently behind bars in Mobile, AL awaiting extradition to face three felony charges in George County and one felony charge in Lucedale.

Havard said Rudolph targeted stores on Hwy. 26, Hwy. 613, and Hwy. 98 in George County, as well as the store on Winter St. in Lucedale over the weekend.

Chief Deputy Ronnie Castille said Rudolph didn’t steal from store shelves, but instead stole four cases of cigarettes from storerooms. With cigarettes selling for $50 to $60 a carton, an entire case is worth almost $3,000.

Havard said the investigation is ongoing. If you have any information that could help investigators, please call the sheriff’s department at 601-947-4811 or Crime Stoppers at 1-877-787-5898.

