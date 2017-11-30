Bay-Waveland School District opens new administration building

Dozens of elected officials and VIPs joined Bay-Waveland School Board members to officially open the brand new administration building. (Photo source: WLOX)

The 13,000-square-foot building bears the name of former administrator and coach Donald M. Caldwell.

Bay High School Principal Dr. Amy Coyne said the stories about Caldwell’s dedication to the school, its students, and the community show his love for education.

Coyne said the students are excited to be the first to use this brand new building sporting the new logo of the Bay High Tigers.

