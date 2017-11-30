Bay-Waveland School District opens new administration building - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Bay-Waveland School District opens new administration building

By Dave Ryan, Reporter
Connect
Dozens of elected officials and VIPs joined Bay-Waveland School Board members to officially open the brand new administration building. (Photo source: WLOX) Dozens of elected officials and VIPs joined Bay-Waveland School Board members to officially open the brand new administration building. (Photo source: WLOX)
HANCOCK COUNTY, MS (WLOX) -

Dozens of elected officials and VIPs joined Bay-Waveland School Board members to officially open the brand new administration building.

The 13,000-square-foot building bears the name of former administrator and coach Donald M. Caldwell. 

Bay High School Principal Dr. Amy Coyne said the stories about Caldwell’s dedication to the school, its students, and the community show his love for education.

Coyne said the students are excited to be the first to use this brand new building sporting the new logo of the Bay High Tigers.

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved. 

  • NEWSMore>>

  • President George H.W. Bush back in hospital

    President George H.W. Bush back in hospital

    Sunday, May 27 2018 2:34 PM EDT2018-05-27 18:34:26 GMT
    Sunday, May 27 2018 2:47 PM EDT2018-05-27 18:47:31 GMT

    According to post-White House spokesman, Jim McGrath, former President George H.W. Bush was taken to Southern Maine Health Care today after experiencing low blood pressure and fatigue.

    More >>

    According to post-White House spokesman, Jim McGrath, former President George H.W. Bush was taken to Southern Maine Health Care today after experiencing low blood pressure and fatigue.

    More >>

  • Mississippi to allow hog trapping on some wildlife management areas

    Mississippi to allow hog trapping on some wildlife management areas

    Sunday, May 27 2018 1:57 PM EDT2018-05-27 17:57:42 GMT
    Mississippi's wildlife officials have approved a new rule that will allow wild hogs to be trapped on some wildlife management areas. (Source: File)Mississippi's wildlife officials have approved a new rule that will allow wild hogs to be trapped on some wildlife management areas. (Source: File)

    In an effort to combat wild hog populations, Mississippi's Commission on Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks has approved a rule change that will allow trapping of wild hogs on some wildlife management areas.

    More >>

    In an effort to combat wild hog populations, Mississippi's Commission on Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks has approved a rule change that will allow trapping of wild hogs on some wildlife management areas.

    More >>

  • Tree falls on house with homeowners inside

    Tree falls on house with homeowners inside

    Sunday, May 27 2018 1:45 PM EDT2018-05-27 17:45:27 GMT

    One couple is encouraging their neighbors to get the trees around their house checked after one fell on top of their home Saturday.

    More >>

    One couple is encouraging their neighbors to get the trees around their house checked after one fell on top of their home Saturday.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly