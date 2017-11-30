Woman wanted after car burglary at IP Casino

Surveilance photo of the suspect in a car burglary case at the IP Casino on Nov. 23, 2017 (Photo Source: BPD)

The Biloxi Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in identifying a woman suspected of vehicle burglary.

Investigators say the burglary occurred at approximately 10:00 PM on Nov. 23 on the fifth floor of the IP Casino's parking garage.

She was described as being a white female in her mid 30’s, approximately 5’05”, with brown hair.

Anyone who has information regarding this incident or any other incident should contact the Biloxi Police Departments Criminal Investigation Division at (228) 435-6112, the Biloxi Police Department at (228) 392-0641, the Biloxi Criminal Investigations Division at (228) 435-6112, the Biloxi Criminal Intelligence Unit at ciu@biloxi.ms.us, or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at (877) 787-5898 or online at mscoastcrimestoppers.com.

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved.