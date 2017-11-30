How you can donate to Toys for Tots

Every child should know the joy of getting a new toy or stuffed animal this holiday season. You can help make that happen by donating any new, unwrapped toy to Toys for Tots.

We're collecting toys right now. Just drop it off at the WLOX-TV Studios on DeBuys Road in Biloxi, or at one of several local businesses across South Mississippi.

Check here for the full list of drop-off sites: http://www.gulfcoastweekend.com/toys-tots-drop-off-locations/