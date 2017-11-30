HAPPENING NOW: Heavy fog across entire Mississippi Coast - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

HAPPENING NOW: Heavy fog across entire Mississippi Coast

By Cassie Archebelle, Executive Producer
Meteorologist Wesley Williams says a Dense Fog Advisory is in effect until mid-morning across all of South Mississippi. Visibility can drop down to a quarter of a mile at times. Use extra caution on your morning drive. For the rest of the day, expect scattered rain showers. Turn on Good Morning Mississippi now to get the full forecast and a look at the foggy conditions outside right now.

You can watch our show on a mobile device by clicking this link >> http://shout.lt/ZFqn

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved.

