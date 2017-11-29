East Central Hornets closing in on Class 4A State Championship

East Central is running full-speed ahead to Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford...ready to close out the best season ever in school history. The 4A State title game with Noxubee County is set for 3 p.m. Saturday.

Unbeaten East Central has reeled-off 13 consecutive wins, most of them decided in dominating fashion. This past Friday the Hornets had to fight tooth & nail in eliminating previously unbeaten Poplarville 52-45 to claim the 4A South State championship.

It's been an inspiring journey led by Coach Smith who injected pride and enthusiasm into the football program. The coaching staff pushes all the right buttons, bringing out the best in each and every player on the East Central roster.

Coach Smith said, "We've been very fortunate. Kids play hard. Offensive line, coach Huff has done a great job with them. Coach Wallace does a great job with our backs. Our quarterback Rylee Brown, he's been in a running offense, so he doesn't get to showcase what I call a gift. he can throw it about 71 yards. He's accurate. You put Tony (Brown) in there, Riley in there, Mueller in there. The O-line, Lewis our fullback. I can go on-and-on. When you have all those pieces to the puzzle, you've got a chance to do well and they've done that."

Junior linebacker Avery White loves getting after quarterbacks, running backs and wide receivers. He has 186 tackles on the season.

"I just try to get hyped-up as much as I can because the more hyped you get the better it's going to be, "said White. "You've to be prepared mentally."

While East Central has developed an explosive rushing attack, quarterback Rylee Brown keeps defenses honest. He has completed 63 percent of his passes for 904 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Brown said, "Special, we're just a big band of brothers. We jell together and it's just special."

The 2017 season can really be special if East Central can bring the 4A State Trophy back to Hurley.

