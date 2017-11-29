Moss Point officials hold meeting to discuss city's future - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Moss Point officials hold meeting to discuss city's future

(Photo Source: WLOX) (Photo Source: WLOX)
MOSS POINT, MS (WLOX) -

Many Moss Point residents are feeling optimistic tonight after city leaders hosted a community meeting. 

Wednesday night's meeting coincidentally came a day after speculation of unrest in city hall. 

The rumors were addressed during the meeting held by aldermen Wayne Lennep, David Chapman, and Floyd Downs.

The aldermen told the crowd that they have a unified board, which completely backs police chief Calvin Hutchins. 

"We were able to voice concerns with these aldermen and I think they did an excellent job of answering our questions and alleviating some of our concerns. They're working hard to make things better," said Phyllis Alexander, Ward 6 resident. 

They also said that they are working to see eye to eye with Mayor Mario King.

Residents who showed up to the meeting say they were pleased with what they heard.

"I feel like many notes were taken and we were really listened to so we're looking forward in the future for some changes and also for the promotion of the city" Keith DeAngelo , resident of Ward 5. 

The aldermen also addressed infrastructure concerns, questions about the future of the city's economy, and the school district.

