81-year-old lady crochets 400 caps to give away to those in need

81-year-old lady crochets 400 caps to give away to those in need

By Christina Garcia, News Anchor
Barbara Saulters enjoys crocheting for others. (Photo source: WLOX News) Barbara Saulters enjoys crocheting for others. (Photo source: WLOX News)
BILOXI, MS (WLOX) -

An 81-year-old Biloxi woman is using her love of arts and crafts to give back to those in need.

Barbara Saulters' latest collection of 400 colorful crochet caps are ready to be distributed. The hours she spends working on them is a labor of love. 

"Oh I don't know. I get bored doing the same thing all the time. So I just do what I can do," said Saulters. 

While working at Loaves and Fishes, Saulter saw a need she could meet. 

She recalled, "I would see the men come in in the winter and they would be cold. They didn't have a hat on their head, and I said 'Okay, I'll do something about that.'" 

With her own money, she buys the yarn to spend hours crocheting hats for others. 

According to her pastor, Saulter's acts of service also cross over into making coffee and even helping to clean the church. 

"Our purpose is to praise and serve God in whatever way we can and wherever we find ourselves. For Barbara, it's crocheting," said Reverend Rachel Benefield-Pfaff of Leggett Memorial United Methodist Church.

The Biloxi native sees her acts of giving as an extension of her strong faith.

"The Lord says do until others as you would have them do unto you," she recited. "What better way than to share something so trivial as a hat with them. That makes me feel good." 

One of the biggest joys Saulters gets out of giving her hats away is seeing them on someone else.

Her church, Leggett Memorial United Methodist Church in Biloxi, plans on distributing the hats soon. 

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved. 

