Pedestrian killed by pickup truck in Gulfport identified - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Pedestrian killed by pickup truck in Gulfport identified

(Photo Source: WLOX) (Photo Source: WLOX)
GULFPORT, MS (WLOX) -

Harrison County Coroner Gary Hargrove has identified the man who was hit by a pickup truck and killed Wednesday on Lorraine Rd. in Gulfport.

Hargrove said 44-year-old Michael Dylan Riley, of Ocean Springs, died after being struck by a southbound truck near the intersection of Seaway Rd. as he was trying to cross the road.

The crash happened around 6 p.m., and caused major traffic delays in the area.

The crash was investigated by the Gulfport Police Department.

