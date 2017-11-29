Tails are wagging over new Gulfport Bark Park - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Tails are wagging over new Gulfport Bark Park

The new Bark Park is at the corner of 34th St. and 8th Ave. in a flood plain area that is getting a big makeover. (Photo source: WLOX) The new Bark Park is at the corner of 34th St. and 8th Ave. in a flood plain area that is getting a big makeover. (Photo source: WLOX)
GULFPORT, MS (WLOX) -

There's finally a dog park in Gulfport, and pet owners in the area couldn’t be happier. Wednesday marked the grand opening of the Bark Park.

It features two separate spaces; one for large dogs and one for small dogs. Both spaces include room to roam, watering stations, benches, pet-friendly sanitation stations, fun pet obstacles, shade trees, and after-dark lighting.

"It means I have a place for my dog to run free without having to be on a leash. I love it," said Leann Stockus, of Gulfport.

“This is in an area of the city that needed some rejuvenation. Been neglected a long time.,” said Mayor Billy Hewes. “So, not only do we have a dog park, we've got the community gardens. We'll be putting in a kayak launch, walking trails, bike paths. There's a disc golf course already here, too. So, it's a great place for folks to come and recreate and discover."

The Bark Park is open 6:30 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. seven days a week. The kayak launch opening is planned for spring 2018.

