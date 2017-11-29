Lucedale man killed in Hwy. 63 crash identified

The Mississippi Highway Patrol has identified the Lucedale man killed in a car crash on Hwy. 63 Wednesday afternoon.

MHP spokesman Chase Elkins said 66-year-old Larry J. Williams was killed when he lost control of his car and ran into the back of an MDOT bucket truck that was parked on the side of the highway.

The crash happened on Hwy. 63 near Hwy. 614 around 1:20 p.m.

Elkins said Williams was driving southbound when he lost control of his 2017 Nissan Sentra, ran off the right side of the roadway, and smashed into the bucket truck.

According to Elkins, the truck was unoccupied and was parked on the shoulder of the highway with its emergency lights on. An MDOT employee was outside the truck attempting to get inside when he was hit and thrown to the right of the truck.

Williams was pronounced dead at the scene. He was not wearing a seatbelt, Elkins said.

The MDOT worker was taken to USA Medical Center in Mobile, AL, where he remains in critical condition.

MHP is still investigating the crash.

