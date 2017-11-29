Lucedale man killed in Hwy. 63 crash identified - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Lucedale man killed in Hwy. 63 crash identified

(Photo Source: WLOX) (Photo Source: WLOX)
JACKSON COUNTY, MS (WLOX) -

The Mississippi Highway Patrol has identified the Lucedale man killed in a car crash on Hwy. 63 Wednesday afternoon.

MHP spokesman Chase Elkins said 66-year-old Larry J. Williams was killed when he lost control of his car and ran into the back of an MDOT bucket truck that was parked on the side of the highway.

The crash happened on Hwy. 63 near Hwy. 614 around 1:20 p.m. 

Elkins said Williams was driving southbound when he lost control of his 2017 Nissan Sentra, ran off the right side of the roadway, and smashed into the bucket truck.

According to Elkins, the truck was unoccupied and was parked on the shoulder of the highway with its emergency lights on. An MDOT employee was outside the truck attempting to get inside when he was hit and thrown to the right of the truck.

Williams was pronounced dead at the scene. He was not wearing a seatbelt, Elkins said.

The MDOT worker was taken to USA Medical Center in Mobile, AL, where he remains in critical condition. 

MHP is still investigating the crash. 

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved.

  • NEWSMore>>

  • President George H.W. Bush back in hospital

    President George H.W. Bush back in hospital

    Sunday, May 27 2018 2:34 PM EDT2018-05-27 18:34:26 GMT
    Sunday, May 27 2018 2:47 PM EDT2018-05-27 18:47:31 GMT

    According to post-White House spokesman, Jim McGrath, former President George H.W. Bush was taken to Southern Maine Health Care today after experiencing low blood pressure and fatigue.

    More >>

    According to post-White House spokesman, Jim McGrath, former President George H.W. Bush was taken to Southern Maine Health Care today after experiencing low blood pressure and fatigue.

    More >>

  • Mississippi to allow hog trapping on some wildlife management areas

    Mississippi to allow hog trapping on some wildlife management areas

    Sunday, May 27 2018 1:57 PM EDT2018-05-27 17:57:42 GMT
    Mississippi's wildlife officials have approved a new rule that will allow wild hogs to be trapped on some wildlife management areas. (Source: File)Mississippi's wildlife officials have approved a new rule that will allow wild hogs to be trapped on some wildlife management areas. (Source: File)

    In an effort to combat wild hog populations, Mississippi's Commission on Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks has approved a rule change that will allow trapping of wild hogs on some wildlife management areas.

    More >>

    In an effort to combat wild hog populations, Mississippi's Commission on Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks has approved a rule change that will allow trapping of wild hogs on some wildlife management areas.

    More >>

  • Tree falls on house with homeowners inside

    Tree falls on house with homeowners inside

    Sunday, May 27 2018 1:45 PM EDT2018-05-27 17:45:27 GMT

    One couple is encouraging their neighbors to get the trees around their house checked after one fell on top of their home Saturday.

    More >>

    One couple is encouraging their neighbors to get the trees around their house checked after one fell on top of their home Saturday.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly