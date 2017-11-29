Meet the Senate District 49 candidates

Meyers puts on the annual Christmas City Gift Show at the Coast Coliseum and has owned a south Mississippi based production company for decades. (Image Source: WLOX News)

Dan Carr, Associate Pastor of Faith Baptist Church in Long Beach, is ready to enter the political arena.

Just like his other two opponents, it would be his first time serving as an elected official.

“One thing I truly believe our nation and states are lacking is young, strong conservatives that will go to Jackson and will stand for strong conservative values,” said Carr.

If elected, Carr says he will stand against the left agenda. He may be the lesser-known candidate in the race, especially compared to Ron Meyers.

Meyers puts on the annual Christmas City Gift Show at the Coast Coliseum and has owned a South Mississippi-based production company for decades. Now, he wants to add state senator to his resume.

“I'm a hard worker, I'm a family man. I'm a man of faith, I'm a man of integrity. I'm going up there to look out for all 59,000 residents in District 49,” said Meyers.

While Meyers considers himself to be a conservative, he says voting in the best interest of all South Mississippians is key.

Joel Carter, the principal broker for J. Carter and Company Real Estate and Development, has lived in South Mississippi his entire life. He even claims to have salt water in his veins.

“If you're passionate about the community - like I am - you want the BP money here, and you want someone that has a proven business track record of success," said Carter. "You want to vote for me."

Carter says he wants to fight for local businesses, and jobs to keep millennials in Mississippi after they graduate college.

