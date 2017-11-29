WLOX Editorial: Bullets don't make decisions

Bullets don't have a conscience. They don't have remorse. They see no consequence. They cannot un-fire themselves. Bullets barrel straight ahead to hurt or kill whomever is in their path. They don't stop even if a child gets in the way. Bullets don't make decisions.

To put it short, they are mindless projectiles hurling through the air at, at around 700 miles per hour or more. The key word is mindless. The decision, the conscience, the mind belongs to the person holding the gun, the person who decides to shoot or not shoot. That's where the it belongs.

But we have too many people not using their minds properly, not thinking of the consequence, the damage, and later remorse of that decision. We see too many drive by shootings, or bullets from nowhere into people's homes where people can become victims of a mindless bullet.

Don't get us wrong, we fully support the 2nd Amendment and the rights of people to have guns and to defend themselves. What needs to stop are those who shoot without thinking, sending mindless bullets to do their harm.

Rick Williams

WLOX-TV General Manager

