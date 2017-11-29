WLOX Editorial: Consider adding one more name to your holiday list

The shopping season is in full swing. The stores are busy and bargains are everywhere. As you compile your list of family and friends for whom you will buy Christmas presents, we would like to suggest you add a name to your list. That name -- Toys for Tots.

The Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots program is dedicated to delivering new Christmas toys and therefore a message of hope to less fortunate children of South Mississippi. The idea is to give them hope to assist them into becoming responsible, productive, patriotic citizens.

We ask that you join us in giving to Toys for Tots. There are drop off points all over the coast including here at WLOX on DeBuys Road. It's time to step it up again and give to the kids. That's our opinion, we would like to hear yours. Email your thoughts to editorials@wlox.com.

Rick Williams

WLOX-TV General Manager

