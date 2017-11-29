Duckworth Rd. reopens after gas leak

Gulfport Fire Department Battalion Chief Chris Henderson said a construction crew hit a four-inch gas line and ruptured it. (Photo source: Gulfport Fire Department)

Gulfport police said the leak was caused by a construction related incident. Officers are on the scene blocking the road. (Photo source: WLOX)

Drivers can now travel the length of Duckworth Rd. in Gulfport without running into a police car roadblock. The road was closed between Tara Hills and Twin Dr. for more than an hour Wednesday as crews worked to repair a gas leak.

Gulfport Fire Department Battalion Chief Chris Henderson said a construction crew hit a four-inch gas line and ruptured it. We're told CenterPoint Energy quickly stopped flow on the line.

Gas Leak Update! Duckworth Road is now open for traffic. The leak has been repaired. Thank you for your patience. — Gulfport Police Dept (@GulfportPolice) November 29, 2017

Gulfport police said the line has been repaired.

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved.