Duckworth Rd. reopens after gas leak - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Duckworth Rd. reopens after gas leak

Gulfport police said the leak was caused by a construction related incident. Officers are on the scene blocking the road. (Photo source: WLOX) Gulfport police said the leak was caused by a construction related incident. Officers are on the scene blocking the road. (Photo source: WLOX)
Gulfport Fire Department Battalion Chief Chris Henderson said a construction crew hit a four-inch gas line and ruptured it. (Photo source: Gulfport Fire Department) Gulfport Fire Department Battalion Chief Chris Henderson said a construction crew hit a four-inch gas line and ruptured it. (Photo source: Gulfport Fire Department)
GULFPORT, MS (WLOX) -

Drivers can now travel the length of Duckworth Rd. in Gulfport without running into a police car roadblock. The road was closed between Tara Hills and Twin Dr. for more than an hour Wednesday as crews worked to repair a gas leak.

Gulfport Fire Department Battalion Chief Chris Henderson said a construction crew hit a four-inch gas line and ruptured it. We're told CenterPoint Energy quickly stopped flow on the line.

Gulfport police said the line has been repaired.

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved. 

  • NEWSMore>>

  • President George H.W. Bush back in hospital

    President George H.W. Bush back in hospital

    Sunday, May 27 2018 2:34 PM EDT2018-05-27 18:34:26 GMT
    Sunday, May 27 2018 2:47 PM EDT2018-05-27 18:47:31 GMT

    According to post-White House spokesman, Jim McGrath, former President George H.W. Bush was taken to Southern Maine Health Care today after experiencing low blood pressure and fatigue.

    More >>

    According to post-White House spokesman, Jim McGrath, former President George H.W. Bush was taken to Southern Maine Health Care today after experiencing low blood pressure and fatigue.

    More >>

  • Mississippi to allow hog trapping on some wildlife management areas

    Mississippi to allow hog trapping on some wildlife management areas

    Sunday, May 27 2018 1:57 PM EDT2018-05-27 17:57:42 GMT
    Mississippi's wildlife officials have approved a new rule that will allow wild hogs to be trapped on some wildlife management areas. (Source: File)Mississippi's wildlife officials have approved a new rule that will allow wild hogs to be trapped on some wildlife management areas. (Source: File)

    In an effort to combat wild hog populations, Mississippi's Commission on Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks has approved a rule change that will allow trapping of wild hogs on some wildlife management areas.

    More >>

    In an effort to combat wild hog populations, Mississippi's Commission on Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks has approved a rule change that will allow trapping of wild hogs on some wildlife management areas.

    More >>

  • Tree falls on house with homeowners inside

    Tree falls on house with homeowners inside

    Sunday, May 27 2018 1:45 PM EDT2018-05-27 17:45:27 GMT

    One couple is encouraging their neighbors to get the trees around their house checked after one fell on top of their home Saturday.

    More >>

    One couple is encouraging their neighbors to get the trees around their house checked after one fell on top of their home Saturday.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly