Camper trailer destroyed by fire in Vancleave - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Camper trailer destroyed by fire in Vancleave

VANCLEAVE, MS (WLOX) -

An unoccupied camper trailer went up in flames Wednesday morning in the Vancleave community of Jackson County.

The call came in shortly before 8 a.m. for a piece of property on Meadowglen Rd., which is off Jim Ramsey Rd. A car passing by saw smoke and flames and called the fire department.

By the time firefighters arrived, the camper was totally engulfed in flames. It only took a few minutes to knock down the fire, but the trailer was a total loss.

Jackson County fire investigators were also called to the scene to determine the cause of the blaze. That process will take a day or two to complete.

No injuries were reported.

