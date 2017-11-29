Former West Harrison standout leaves Mississippi State

A former Coast standout is no longer a member of one of the elite women's basketball programs in the country.

Mississippi State head coach Vic Schaefer telling reporters today Ameshya Williams is no longer enrolled at State, or a member of the #3 Bulldogs. He offered no additional details.

Williams averaged just over three points and two rebounds per game as a freshman during the Bulldogs' Final Four run, scoring a career-high 15 points against Troy in the NCAA Tournament, but was expected to be a bigger contributor this season.

At West Harrison, Williams averaged 24.9 points as a senior, leading the Lady Canes to a Class 5A State Runner-Up finish.

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All Rights Reserved.